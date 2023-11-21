UN: World must slash emissions 42% by 2030 for Paris 1.5°C goal

The world is on track for a 2.5 to 2.9°C temperature increase, surpassing the global climate threshold.

That’s according to the United Nations Environment Programme’s Emissions Gap report, which suggests nations must collectively cut emissions by 42% by the end of the decade to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C.

While there has been progress since the Paris Agreement, with a reduction in the projected increase in greenhouse gas emissions from 16% to 3% by 2030 based on existing policies, further action is needed, experts have stressed.

Emissions must fall by 28% and 42% to align with the 2°C and 1.5°C pathways, respectively.

The report warns that, if fully implemented, current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) still put the world on track for a 2.9°C temperature rise by the end of the century.

It urges nations with higher emissions to take bolder steps and support developing countries in adopting low emission development strategies.

As COP28 approaches, the report emphasises the importance of accelerating global efforts to bridge the emissions gap.

It calls for strengthened NDC implementation and explores the potential and risks of carbon dioxide removal methods.