Sizewell C nuclear plant construction moves forward

The Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk is set to move forward with construction after the triggering of the Development Consent Order.

The £20 billion project, financed by EDF, received building permission in July 2022 and conditions set by regulators have reportedly been met.

The two-reactor facility aims to generate 3.2GW of electricity, supplying 7% of the UK’s energy needs.

EDF estimates a nine-year construction timeline.

Despite approval, some critics express concerns over perceived flaws in the project, while campaigners are surprised by the government’s decision to proceed.

In response to the news, Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Today’s commencement of formal construction is good news for Britain. Construction at Sizewell C means tens of thousands of jobs on site and across the country and potentially billions in investment for the region.

“The project will drive much needed work into British industry and sustain the skills we need for a new nuclear programme. Sizewell lays that foundation for jobs, clean power and energy security for the rest of this century.”