UK opens greenest diplomatic building

The British High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has unveiled its new office at 140 Sussex Drive.

The new High Commission is poised to become the most environmentally sustainable building within the UK’s diplomatic network, aiming for LEED Gold Status (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.

The building’s green features involve diverting 98% of construction waste from landfills, integrating salvaged wood and stone, and adopting an energy efficient design targeting an 18% performance improvement above the baseline average.

The landscape design also features eco friendly elements to lower water consumption.

Susannah Goshko, British High Commissioner to Canada said: “Our new High Commission, located within the historic grounds of Earnscliffe, not only reinforces our shared history with Canada but also represents a significant investment in the modern UK-Canada bilateral relationship.

“The greenest building in our diplomatic network, it is a great demonstration of our shared commitment to environmental sustainability.”