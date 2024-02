The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is currently conducting trials of hydrogen-fuelled charging stations for its electric vehicles across various military sites.

One such facility is operational at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, with plans for two-month trials at Merville Barracks in Colchester and HMNB Devonport in Devon.

These charging stations will support the charging of non-tactical vehicles, part of the MoD’s aim to transition its entire vehicle fleet to “zero emission” by 2027.