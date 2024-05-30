Boiler Upgrade Scheme voucher applications increase

The latest government data reveals a significant rise in BUS voucher applications, reaching 40,259 by April 2024, predominantly for air source heat pump (ASHP) installations, accounting for 96% of total applications.

This surge reflects an 11% increase compared to March 2024 and a 93% rise from the previous year.

Moreover, 34,300 vouchers were issued by April 2024, marking a 69% increase from April 2023, despite a slight drop from the previous month.

Redemption applications saw a considerable uptick, with April 2024 volumes surging by 57% compared to April 2023, resulting in 1,245 grants paid, summing up to 25,108 grants paid through the scheme.

Regional distribution remains consistent, with the South East and South West leading in installations.

Among these, 47% replaced gas systems, 20% replaced oil and 18% were for properties without prior heating systems, showcasing a growing inclination towards renewable heating options.

Gail Parker, low carbon homes director at Centrica New Business Net Zero, said: “The rising appetite for heat pumps shows no signs of slowing, following a high flying start to the year for applications to the BUS.

“These latest figures build on previous growth and suggest that more and more homeowners are continuing to prioritise heating their homes sustainably.

“The rising number of households utilising the scheme will only be bolstered by the recent expansion of the technologies that qualify for grants.

“Now the priority must be bringing heat pumps further into consideration for homeowners who are planning to upgrade their heating system over the summer months.”