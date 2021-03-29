Australia’s largest electricity retailer teams up with OVO Energy

Australia’s largest energy retailer and generator, AGL Energy has partnered with the British solar, battery and electric vehicle specialist OVO Energy to launch a digital services platform.

The collaboration will give AGL access in Australia to Kaluza, OVO’s customer experience and energy flexibility platform.

The AI-enabled offering provides customers with real-time information to reduce their energy bills and carbon dioxide emissions.

The platform is also designed to offer more flexibility to network operators during off-peak hours.

As part of the agreement, AGL will invest in OVO Energy Australia to adapt the Kaluza platform for Australia and serve a growing customer base with innovative products and services.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of OVO, said: “While the shift to renewables is driving decarbonisation of the power sector, the hard work of tackling carbon emissions in the rest of the economy, in particular the residential sector, is just beginning.”

Brett Redman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at AGL, said:”This collaboration will help us ensure our customers have choice and flexibility when it comes to their essential services.”