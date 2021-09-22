Government pours £220m into decarbonisation of major emitting industries

The government has today announced it will offer £220 million to help big-emitting industrial sectors reduce their consumption of fossil fuels.

The new funding aims to support clean energy projects designed to help businesses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland decarbonise their operations and boost their energy efficiency.

Industries that are expected to benefit from the scheme include pharmaceuticals, steel, paper, and food and drink.

Companies will have a chance to secure grants of up to £30 million to invest in technologies such as heat pumps, carbon capture and waste to energy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “With innovation and investment across the economy, we can power the UK’s green industrial revolution. But we know for the most polluting and energy-intensive businesses, this will mean a big shift in the way they operate.

“That’s why we’re putting £220 million more into helping them cut their carbon emissions, bring down their energy bills, and support good jobs, creating a sustainable future as we build back greener around the country.”

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Not only will this major investment support energy-intensive industries to cut pollution, it will help companies save money on energy bills and support jobs as we fight to ensure British industry remains globally competitive.”