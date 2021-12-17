New partnership to prepare Ofgem for regulation of heat networks

The independent national consumer protection scheme for heat networks Heat Trust has announced it will work with Ofgem which will be soon appointed as heat networks regulator.

As part of this partnership Heat Trust has taken on a senior officer from Ofgem on a 12-month secondment funded by the BEIS.

Richard Bellingham, who has been Ofgem’s Head of Compliance, has joined Heat Trust to work in the same field.

The government is expected to introduce statutory regulation of heat networks in the next few years.

Stephen Knight, Director of Heat Trust, said: “We are determined to work with Ofgem to make the transition to statutory regulation a success and as seamless for customers as possible.”

Cathryn Scott, Ofgem’s Director of Enforcement and Emerging Issues, said: “Gaining knowledge of the sector and the customers through this secondment will enable Ofgem to develop regulations that protect consumers whilst supporting the growth of the Heat Network sector.”