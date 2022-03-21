Industry body urges government to ban Russian natural gas imports

The chief of the Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA) has called on the government to phase out Russian natural gas and oil imports.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, Charlotte Morton said: “I am writing to you to share our support for your recent announcement to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year in response to Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“However, we would further implore that this ban is extended to include Russian gas.”

Ahead of the new energy supply strategy which will be announced later this month, the ADBA has also called for more government support to increase biomethane production that could potentially increase the UK’s energy security.

Ms Morton said: “Biomethane from anaerobic digestion (AD) should be an integral part of the UK’s energy strategy. Last year, the UK imported 24.6TWh of natural gas from Russia.

“With immediate government backing, this gas demand could be directly replaced with homegrown biomethane within the next four years.

“Moreover, by 2030, the UK’s AD sector could deliver its full potential, generating an estimated 55-76 TWh of biomethane – over two to three times the amount of gas the UK currently imports from Russia.”

Earlier this week, European Commission unveiled plans to phase out its dependency on Russian oil, gas and coal by 2027.

ELN has contacted BEIS for a response.