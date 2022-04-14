Smart meter rollout regains pace

The number of smart meter installations picked up pace last month.

That’s according to the latest report by ElectraLink which estimates around 224,000 smart meters were installed in March.

This was the highest number in the last four months and a 2% increase compared to the same month last year, the report suggests.

Southern England leads the race in the regional distribution of smart meter rollout with 25,000 installations, followed by East England and East Midlands.

A few weeks ago, Ofgem issued an open letter to suppliers and other interested parties regarding the smart meter rollout and regulatory obligations.

It said: “We recognise that from the second half of 2021 onwards the energy retail market has been under significant pressure with a number of suppliers exiting the market and going through the Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) process.

“We welcome energy suppliers’ ongoing engagement in the process and their participation to date. Suppliers who have taken on a significant amount of customers through the SoLR process prior to 31st December 2021 are likely to have seen an increase in their overall targets for 2022, which will have impacted on their plans for their smart meter rollout delivery.

“We recognise that this will be a challenge for some suppliers, and we note that it is one we

expect to see them actively working to meet.”