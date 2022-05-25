IEA: ‘Global EV sales continue to soar this year’

Electric vehicle (EV) sales have remained strong in the first months of 2022 following a record year.

That’s according to the latest Global Electric Vehicle Outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA) which estimates two million EVs were sold worldwide in the first quarter.

That is up by three-quarters compared to the same period a year earlier.

The report also suggests sales of EVs, including fully-electric and plug-in hybrids, doubled in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million.

The number of EVs on the world’s roads by the end of 2021 was about 16.5 million, triple the amount in 2018, the IEA has said.

In terms of regions that saw the biggest growth, in China, EV sales nearly tripled in 2021 to 3.3 million, accounting for about half of the global total.

The authors of the report found that sales grew strongly in Europe, increasing by 65% to 2.3 million and the US.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said: “Few areas of the new global energy economy are as dynamic as EVs. The success of the sector in setting new sales records is extremely encouraging, but there is no room for complacency.

“Policymakers, industry executives and investors need to be highly vigilant and resourceful in order to reduce the risks of supply disruptions and ensure sustainable supplies of critical minerals.”