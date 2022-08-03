Germany to inspect freshly arrived Nord Stream gas turbine today

German Chancellor plans to visit the facility where the Nord Stream 1 gas turbine is kept after maintenance.

The turbine has been at the epicentre of a row between Russia and Europe about the reported implications of its arrival amid Gazprom’s allegations about delays of its return caused by the European sanctions.

Siemens Energy said Olaf Scholz would visit its site in northwestern Germany today.

“He (Scholz) will, together with our Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch, take a look at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which is ready for onward transport to Russian.”

In an interview with Canada’s national news organisation The Globe and Mail the German Chancellor said: “Russia has only used the gas turbine as an excuse to stop agreed gas exports.

“Thanks to Justin Trudeau (Canada‘s Prime Minister) we were able to uncover Putin’s bluff.”

Germany has been hit hard by the reduced gas flows through Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline – the reduction led to further increases in energy prices while fuelling concerns about the European energy supplies.