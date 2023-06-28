Industry responds to CCC’s Progress Report

Today, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) released its Progress in Reducing Emissions, 2023 report to Parliament.

The CCC expressed disappointment with the UK Government’s Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, citing a lack of progress and diminishing confidence in meeting long term goals beyond 2030.

The committee has identified a missed opportunity to propel progress at a faster pace, raising concerns about the country’s ability to achieve its climate targets.

What is the industry’s response to the findings of the report?

Comprehensive interventions needed

Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive Officer of Energy UK, has urged for immediate action to achieve the net zero target following the release of the CCC’s 2023 Progress Report.

Pinchbeck believes that the UK has the potential to lead the way in low carbon technologies, innovation and skills, but this can only be realised with focused and comprehensive interventions.

Emma Pinchbeck said: “The power sector acts as an example of the pace of change that can be delivered under ambitious targets with robust strategies for delivery. If we fail to see focussed and comprehensive interventions as recommended by the CCC, the UK risks missing out on the significant opportunities for growth, job creation, and export presented by net zero.”

Wake-up call

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of the Energy Networks Association highlighted the report as a significant “wake-up call”, stressing the risk of “decision paralysis” if deadlines and milestones are not met.

Slade said: “This is a major wake-up call from the CCC. The country is risking decision paralysis if deadlines and milestones slip.

“There’s a clear imperative for radical reform in planning policy so the government, regulators, local authorities and the energy sector can create a more straightforward and streamlined process for delivering vital projects and upgrades, such as grid infrastructure.”

Confusing signals

Dr Nina Skorupska, Chief Executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), has commented on the CCC’s report, highlighting the confusion caused by the UK’s climate priorities on the global stage.

Dr Skorupska said: “The UK has indeed sent confusing signals on its climate priorities to the global community. We agree with the CCC’s criticism of the government in the recent months of prioritising new fossil fuel exploration, while other advanced countries are providing renewed fiscal support and legislation to advance the energy transition, such as the EU Green Deal Package and the US Inflation Reduction Act.

“It is clear that government should now use the upcoming Autumn Statement to respond to this report by delivering real policies designed to deliver against the government’s own power, heat, transport and circular economy targets.”

Detail on delivery remains lacking

Philip Dunne, Chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, has expressed concern over the report and called it a wake-up call for Ministers.

While acknowledging the government’s stated goals, Dunne highlighted the lack of clarity on how these objectives will be achieved through policy levers.

Dunne said: “Snappy, soundbite intent of ‘installing 600,000 heat pumps annually’, or ‘planting 30,000 hectares of trees a year’ sound impressive, but the detail on delivery and progress remains lacking. The CCC has pointed out these initiatives, which the Committee has also examined, are far from being on track to meet the net zero targets set for this decade let alone for the next decades on the path to net zero by 2050.”

Absence of a clear policy

According to Ruth Herbert, Chief Executive of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, the report highlights the absence of a clear policy for UK industries to decarbonise, emphasising the crucial role CCUS plays in decarbonising heavy industries while preserving and generating jobs.

Herbert stated: “We urgently need a CCUS deployment plan for the whole of the UK. We’re still waiting for contracts to be signed for the first eight carbon capture projects, and for ministers to confirm the next steps on expanding the clusters on the east coast and north west of England, as well as a timeline for selecting further clusters in other parts of the UK, which is necessary to meet the government’s ambition of four CCUS clusters by 2030.”