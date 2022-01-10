Efficiency & Environment

Is this the end of expiry dates? Sniff tests could tackle food waste!

Morrisons has decided to scrap ‘use by’ dates on milk products to save thousands of tonnes of household milk thrown away every year

Monday 10 January 2022
Image: GarethWilley /Shutterstock

Morrisons has announced it will scrap ‘use by’ dates on its milk products in a bid to reduce food waste.

The move, which will come into force from the end of January, will see nearly 90% of its own-brand milk labelled with ‘best before’ dates.

The change is expected to encourage customers to use a sniff test to see if milk is suitable for use.

Sustainability charity WRAP said Morrisons is the first supermarket chain to announce the move.

Speaking to the BBC, Marcus Gover, Chief Executive Officer of WRAP, said: “I am delighted that Morrisons is the first UK supermarket to take this important step to help reduce household food waste – it shows real leadership and we look forward to more retailers reviewing date labels on their products and taking action.”

A report by WRAP suggested milk waste in households accounted for nearly 90% of the total UK milk waste with an estimated 290,000 tonnes binned every year.

That translates to more than 490 million pints of milk or eighteen and a half pints per household.

