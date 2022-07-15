Britain “exported electricity for first time since 2017 in second quarter’

Britain has become a net exporter of electricity to European countries through interconnectors that connect the UK’s electricity system with France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

That is one of the findings of a new report by energy data analyst EnAppSys which suggests in April, May and June Britain saw net exports of 3.6TWh.

This amounted to almost 5.7% of Britain’s electricity generation – this also compares with net imports of 5.2TWh in the previous quarter.

Analysts have attributed this change to the limited availability of French nuclear power, the war in Ukraine and Britain’s position regarding liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports within Europe.

They note that all these factors contributed to GB interconnector flows flipping from a net import to a net export position.

The report states that the gas-fired Combined Cycle Gas Turbine fleet remained the most significant contributor to Britain’s power mix during the quarter, with a total generation of 29TWh.

This was the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2019 despite wind generation reaching the highest level of any second quarter on record, an estimated 15.8TWh.

The report added that nuclear output for the second quarter of the year, 12.1TWh, was higher than in any quarter since the fourth quarter of 2020.