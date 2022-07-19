Australia unveils poo-powered heat plan for homes

Australia has today unveiled a plan to use renewable gas produced from “organic material” in wastewater.

The New South Wales (NSW) Government has stated the project aims to power thousands of homes with Sydney’s wastewater.

Officials said a wastewater facility is predicted to produce approximately 95,000 gigajoules of biomethane to supply gas to around 6,300 homes by the end of the year.

There are already plans in place to double the facility’s capacity by 2030, the government said.

The ‘first of its kind’ biomethane project is forecast to remove nearly 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said: “This five-year pilot will put gas directly into the supply network and will also help industries across NSW meet their net zero emissions targets, with the facility able to turn waste material into a new clean energy source.”