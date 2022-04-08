Government cements Energy Security Strategy with £375m package

The government has today announced it will invest £375 million in technologies that could support the UK’s energy independence.

The package includes £240 million to support the production of hydrogen, £2.5 million of funding to develop next-generation nuclear technology and a further £5 million towards research into carbon capture.

Today’s announcement follows the publication of the government’s Energy Security Strategy which was welcomed and criticised by leading voices of the industry.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This investment will unlock the enormous potential of hydrogen, advanced nuclear reactors and carbon capture to level up the UK energy landscape and deliver for businesses and households.”

Mr Kwarteng added that high gas prices and Russia’s aggression in Ukraine highlighted the need to cut the UK’s reliance on energy imports.

UK government for Scotland Minister Malcolm Offord said: “Funding for vital carbon capture research, including three projects in Scotland, will help us meet out ambitions for decarbonisation.”

Commenting on today’s announcement, David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, said: “With millions of pounds invested, we are already preparing Great Britain’s networks for hydrogen and today’s news alongside yesterday’s Energy Security Strategy sets a clear direction for the UK delivering the technologies of tomorrow.

“The ambition is there from government and industry alike to create the energy system we need for net zero.”